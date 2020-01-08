Rentfrow, 42, had a place to hang out, booze, and a plan to listen to some tunes. Sadly, this last part failed him, according to charges filed in Ramsey County on January 2. Around 10 p.m. that night, the Maplewood Police Department responded to a call alleging Rentfrow was drunk and "firing a shotgun into the air and into the ground."

Cops arrived to find Rentfrow was asleep inside the home, which was also populated by his relatives. Roused from his slumber, Rentfrow was seen to have "blood all over his face." He told cops it was "war paint," according to the complaint, which notes Rentfrow was "clearly intoxicated."

Police found a shotgun on the floor in a bedroom, and ammunition for it in the kitchen.

Rentfrow was read his Miranda rights, per the complaint, and told police his side of what happened that night:

he defendant said he was upset with his multi-disc CD player because it would not work. He brought it outside and shot it with his shotgun 2 or 3 times. He said he then beat the player against his truck 10 to 15 times.

That last line explains the blood on Rentfrow's face, as at some point he apparently cut his finger on his increasingly obliterated CD player. Rentfrow, who has no significant criminal history in Minnesota, was placed under arrest about 20 minutes before midnight, and booked into Ramsey County Jail. He's been charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, a felony, and faces a maximum penalty of two years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.