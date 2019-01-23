Charges: Maple Grove McDonald's manager raped girl, 14, who worked for him

Albertorio is facing a series of felony charges in Hennepin County for allegedly raping his teenage employee repeatedly, and over a period of months, often at the restaurant they worked at.

Albertorio "flirted" with his victim for some time, occasionally using Snapchat, after she was hired at the suburban McDonald's in summer 2018. At work he attempted to kiss her, but she pushed him away, recognizing the disparity in age as inappropriate.

Albertorio didn't, according to charges filed Tuesday. The manager and his employee discussed waiting until she turned 16, thereby making the sex legal -- if still pretty skeezy -- but he refused to wait that long. One day in December he pushed the 14-year-old girl into a cooler and forced himself on her.

He raped her at least four more times over the next month, twice doing so in various locations at the McDonald's. He also kept up regular contact with her on Snapchat, sometimes sending "sexual images," according to the criminal complaint; those messages could lead to more charges against Albertorio, who currently has no criminal record in Minnesota.

Albertorio is faced with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault, charges made worse by the fact he was in a "position of authority" over his victim. That crime carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $40,000.

A state law passed last year means Albertorio could've been charged even if he had waited until his victim turned 16. The law adds that "position of authority" element, which prosecutors can invoke in cases of coaches or teaches taking advantage of a student who is technically of age, but under their supervision.

“These sexual assaults if proven in court reflect deplorable conduct,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. “A 24-year-old manager abusing his position of authority upon a young girl is wrong."

Reached by the Star Tribune, a McDonald's employee said Albertorio no longer works at its Maple Grove location.