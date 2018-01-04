Boettcher, 36, has numerous convictions for driving while intoxicated, disorderly conduct, and "disruptive intoxication."

New charges against the Mankato-area resident indicate Boettcher continues to get into legal trouble, but has at least discovered a way to avoid the DWIs.

Boettcher was arrested in Mankato on December 30, WCCO reports, after an Uber driver called 911 to report that a "very intoxicated" passenger had "freaked out," kicking out his windshield (!) and damaging his cellphone.

Boettcher's alleged mini-crime spree wasn't over. When a Mankato Police Department officer came to her home to confront her, she refused to talk, and tried shutting the door on him. The officer wedged his leg into the doorway, propping it open.

That's when Boettcher commanded a dog weighing "between 25 and 30 pounds" to "kill" the cop, according to the complaint. The pet complied, attacking the cop's legs as he reached for Boettcher and tried to pull her through the door.

The cop lost his balance, and he, Boettcher, and the dog all tumbled into the front yard of the home. A second officer seized Boettcher, putting her in handcuffs, while the first managed to subdue the dog. The biting attack left the officer with "five wounds on his legs," per WCCO.

First-degree property damage has a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. If it's determined Boettcher's (dog-assisted) assault of the officer inflicted "demonstrable bodily harm," that offense carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and/or a $6,000 fine.