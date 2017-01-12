That moment happened to be 2:00 p.m., but that didn't bother his girlfriend much, according to the Brainerd Dispatch, which (thanks to a criminal complaint from the Crow Wing County Attorney's office) has the details on the remainder of this couple's weekend afternoon.

Wehrs soon began to complain to the woman about something lacking with "their meals." He started calling her names and doing damage to property in their shared space. When Wehrs, 23, broke a coffee table, his companion suggested he go stay with his mom for a few days.

Still angry, Wehrs said if he did go to his mother's, he'd be taking the Playstation the couple uses.

On this point, the woman stood up for herself. The Playstation stays here, she told Wehrs.

At this, the young man snapped, throwing a "baby jumper" into a window, knocking over the Christmas tree, tossing an ottoman.

As the Playstation fight continued, Wehrs escalated it from verbal to physical. Wehrs shoved the woman into a hallway wall, scraping her elbow and damaging the wall. Then they moved to the bedroom, where the woman clutched the Playstation to her.

Wehrs tried prying it loose by "[putting] his left arm in front of her" and "[applying] force to her upper chest and neck with his elbow." As he did this, the woman lost the ability to speak and draw breath.

That's what cops and prosecutors call felony domestic assualt by strangulation. When a Crow Wing County deputy arrived around 5:00 p.m., he noted the red marks on Wehr's companion's chest and neck, and put the still-agitated young man in handcuffs.

For that and two other lesser charges related to his alleged tirade that day, Wehr is being held on $40,000 bail, and cannot contact the victim until further notice. The charge of domestic assault by strangulation carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.