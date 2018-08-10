And there might not be a whole lot to do: There's a post office, a Lutheran church, a sporting goods store, one park, and a body of water, fittingly called State Line Lake.

Loneliness and tedium are, however, no excuse for the alleged crimes of Katie Christian, a 34-year-old woman accused of serially violating an order for protection an Iowa resident took out against her, according to the Globe Gazette.

The events that inspired his restraining order aren't included in that story. The order for protection was in effect as of April 1, when Christian allegedly began to violate it by contacting the Iowan, who lives in nearby Lake Mills.

And then didn't stop: Over the next three weeks, she sent him 696 text messages -- averaging out to more than 30 texts a day -- called him 10 times, and three times turned up at his house "in an attempt to make contact with him or his daughter," the Gazette reports.

Christian faces one count of felony stalking, a crime punishable under Iowa law by up to five years in prison and/or a $7,500 fine. She also faces eight charges of violating the no-contact order, and two more of criminal harassment.

Aside from three convictions for driving without a license, Christian has no noteworthy criminal record in Minnesota. She is due to be arraigned at the Winnebago County (Iowa) Courthouse August 24.