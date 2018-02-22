It's hard to imagine the city will learn of anything worse.

Jerry Curry, 51, was arrested and charged with abusing his twin biological daughters, both of whom have learning disabilities, over the course of a decade, the Star Tribune reports. Curry also "routinely raped" one daughter, impregnating her twice, and repeatedly restrained his other daughter with chains and starved her as punishment.

In a sickeningly ironic twist, Curry's punishment of one daughter -- whose inellectual disability means she behaves like a seven-year-old -- began when she was 15, because Curry learned she had become sexually active.

The women are now in their 20s. The other daugher, whose disability is described as "mild to moderate," was impregnated through rape and bore Curry's child in 2014, and again in October 2017. DNA tests have confirmed Curry was the father.

The twins' mother is also mentally handicapped, according to the landlord who rented Curry the house, who described the mother as "really nice." The mother applied for "limited guardianship" over the adult twins in 2014, giving her the power make decisions about where they lived, when they would seek medical attention, and which government benefits they would apply for. The mother renewed her guardianship claim in 2016.

One daughter told police Curry and her mother collected Social Security checks meant for the daughters, and spent the money on drugs and alcohol. The daughters, he allegedly deprived of food -- the girls "ate too much," Curry told them, and therefore would go hungry for days -- and the more severely disabled daughter told of being chained up naked, and forced to "wallow in her feces and urine," the Star Tribune reports.

Curry and the twins' mother had a third child, a 10-year-old, who had so far been spared the worst abuses inflicted upon her older sisters. The younger girl did tell authorities Curry had once hit her with a golf club, and had also forced her to hit her older sisters with a stick.

The alleged monstrous abuse only became public when the more disabled of the twins escaped from the home in May 2017, at which time her mother reported her missing. She was found at a Salvation Army facillity, where a physical exam "revealed significant injuries consistent with abuse."

Her injuries included a near-complete blinding in one eye, which she says occurred when Curry "stomped on her head," and serious injuries to her wrists and ankles as a result of her being chained. Her left ear was "largely detached," a result of Curry's having beaten her with a "bat and a paddle."

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Curry with nine separate felonies, including first-degree assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult, and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The sex crime charges each carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and/or a find of up to $40,000, and the assault charge can be punished by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.

Curry turned himself in to police on Wednesday, and is being held on a $750,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for later today.