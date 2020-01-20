The Eagan Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a snowbank around 8 p.m. on January 11, according to a criminal complaint. A Mazda SUV had gone "up over the curb" before getting stuck, and was still running when cops arrived at the scene.

Maguire was sitting in the driver's seat. The mayor smelled like alcohol, spoke with a slur, and had "bloodshot, water and glassy" eyes, the complaint says. He failed a field sobriety test at the scene, and declined to take another. He was placed under arrest and, "swaying and staggering," was helped into a police car.

A breathalyzer registered his blood alcohol level at .19, or more than twice the legal limit of .08. Maguire faces two gross misdemeanors for driving while intoxicated. A gross misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

Aside from a speeding ticket and a parking violation, Maguire has no criminal record in Minnesota.

His case has been outsourced to the city attorney's office in Hastings, county seat of Dakota County, to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Maguire, 52, was first elected mayor of that eastern suburb in 2006, and is now serving his fourth term. In 2018, Maguire's most recent reelection, he ran unopposed and received 98 percent of the vote.

Maguire also owns Emerald Advocacy, described on LinkedIn as "offering public affairs expertise, traditional and social media strategies and integrated lobbying and grassroots action" to clients.