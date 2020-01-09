Charges dropped after scene of chaotic Minneapolis arrest released [VIDEO]

Jindra was among the first officers to arrive at the shooting scene, and on the stand, was questioned about his refusal to meet with Hennepin County prosecutors investigating Damond's death.

Just a few months later, in August, it was Jindra with his gun out, pointing it at not one but two people, asking: "You wanna get shot?" At the time this was asked, both were in handcuffs.

The threatening question came as Jindra and partner Sean Hyman responded to a report of alleged domestic violence in north Minneapolis. Community activists made the chaotic, disturbing body camera video public earlier this week, with Michelle Gross of Communities United Against Police Brutality calling the incident "criminal conduct on the part of the police."

Combined, the three people arrested that night had faced 18 criminal charges as of Tuesday's press conference, according to Insight News. Late Tuesday afternoon, a short statement from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said those charges had all been dismissed "in the interest of justice."

As seen on the video, a mother, Tammy Squalls, had called 911 to report a fight involving herself and her children, three of whom were inside her north Minneapolis home when Hyman and Jindra reached the scene. Squalls told police one daughter had "bit her," and that she wanted her two daughters to "go to jail."

Champaign Hale, 28, answered the knock on the door, called herself "the right one," and sat down on a front step to talk to officers. The scene quickly devolved into a physical altercation, as Hyman questioned Lee Evans, 29, who tried to close the door.

Hale got up and moved to get in between the cops and her brother. She and Jindra got into a shoving match, and the cop pulled his Taser and shot her while Hyman threw Evans to the ground.

A third sibling, Brandy Adams, 33 emerged from the house and grabbed at Jindra's Taser before retreating back inside. Hyman threw Hale to the ground, and, in the ensuing struggle, Tasered her repeatedly. Evans, already in cuffs at that point, asked Hyman if he'd "fucking punched my sister," and, then, as he and Hale sat side-by-side, pleaded: "Hey, man, why you Tasing her?"

Inside the house, Jindra had followed Adams to the basement, then ripped her off a couch to the ground. Calling for backup, Jindra put Adams in handcuffs, then returned up the stairs, pointing his gun at Evans and asking if he wanted "to get fucking shot."

After pushing Evans to the ground, Jindra turned back to the basement and put the same question to Adams. He eventually forced her up the stairs and—with Adams in handcuffs—shoved her out of the house and into a chain link fence while asking: "God, what is wrong with you?"

Ultimately, more than a dozen officers swarmed the scene, though by that time the three siblings were on the ground and handcuffed. (Hale, who suffered cuts and bruises from the struggle, later said she spent the following day in solitary confinement.) Hyman told fellow cops he'd been kicked in the face and bit during the struggle.

Squalls, the mother who initially called 911, told Hyman she was upset at how things played out, saying, "And there's 100 cops here now."

"Yeah, that's because your entire family went crazy," Hyman said.

Watch videos captured from both officers' perspectives below.