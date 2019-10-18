Beehler, 53, was given the September 30 assignment as part of his regular duties for the Minnesota Department of Corrections. At some point, Beehler told the woman in his charge he was going to stop for food, according to a press release from the Dakota County Attorney's Office.

The woman said she'd "do anything" for food, to which Beehler responded asking if that meant "fooling around" with him. Beehler told the woman he'd get in trouble if anyone found out, and asked if she'd tell people what he did. The woman said no.

That was a lie, according to charges: The woman told staff at Hennepin County Jail the story of her experience with Beehler, how he pulled into a McDonald's drive-thru in Cannon Falls and ordered enough food for both of them. Then he undid the inmate's handcuffs and invited her into the front seat.

"While traveling through Dakota County, Beehler opened his pants exposing his penis and the Victim manually stimulated him and performed oral sex on him," according to the county attorney's office statement.

As explained by assistant county attorney Kathy Keena, Beehler's position of authority over the woman he was transporting means the use of force or coersion isn't necessary to constitute a felony.

"Consent by the individual is not a defense," Keena said. "Criminal activity of this nature is a significant breach of trust. I wish to commend [the victim] for the courage to report these allegations to law enforcement."

Beehler has gone back and forth in responses to the woman's accusation. According to the charges, he at first said there'd been no "inappropriate contact," then confessed to buying her food in exchange for sex acts.

Now Beehler is again denying it happened, this time through his attorney, Tom Bieto, who tells the Star Tribune the story is "a fabrication." The Strib also report "physical evidence" found a nearby park is being tested for semen.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell called the allegations "utterly unacceptable" and "disgusting," and said they shouldn't reflect on 4,000-some department employees who "serve with integrity and honor."

Beehler's facing two counts of third-degree criminal sexual assault, which comes with a maximum penalty of 15 years and/or a $30,000 fine, and two charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual assault, punishable by up to 10 years and/or $20,000.

first appearance was Thursday, where a judge set bail at $50,000 (or $20,000 under certain conditions), with a second court date scheduled for December 11.