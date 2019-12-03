Charges: Bloomington vandal says Somali victim 'does not pay taxes'

It was his father. When Bloomington Police arrived at an apartment building on that city's east side, Gerardy, 39, confessed to them he'd smashed windows on two cars his dad owned, according to charges filed by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Gerardy was "bleeding profusely from his right hand" by the time cops arrived around 10:30 p.m. on November 23. He blamed animus toward the vehicles on having "argued with his father that evening."

Gerardy's second victim that night was more of a stranger, though Gerardy had decided he knew enough about the man, whom he described as "some Somalian [sic]," according to charges.

If Gerardy's apparent racism wasn't already obvious, he explained to cops the man is "a [racial slur] and does not pay taxes," the complaint says. That's at least the second time Gerardy was said to have worn his bigotry on his sleeve that night. A witness who heard his smashing of cars and stepped outside to take in the scene says Gerardy charged at him, "cocked back what was described as a large piece of metal, and yelled, 'I'm going to kill you, you fucking [racial slur].'"

The Somali man whose 2017 Toyota C4E had its rear windshield smashed out told cops he fears Gerardy, who has told other apartment tenants he "does not like Muslims," the complaint says.

The total damage done the three vehicles exceeds $5,000, and Gerardy faces one count of first-degree damage to property, a felony. For his alleged threat to "kill" the witness whom he also slurred, Gerardy's been charged with felony threat of violence. Both crimes come with a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

Gerardy's father told cops his son is prone to "fits of rage," and that he fears Gerardy might "someday... kill someone."

Gerardy is in custody. His criminal record in Minnesota includes convictions for theft, disorderly conduct, lying to police, and violating a restraining order.