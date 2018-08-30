"What can I say about this," Brandenburg wrote while posting his photo to Facebook. "Amazing..."

People seem to agree.

USA Today, Detroit Free Press, and other outlets have written stories about Brandenburg's viral snapshot. Interlake Steamship Company -- which owns the Mesabi Miner and eight other Great Lakes freighters -- also posted it to Facebook, where it's been shared almost 7,000 times.

By Wednesday, the Mesabi Miner had weathered the storm and delivered its load, USA Today reports. Bound for Silver Bay, it's about to arrive on Lake Superior, according to live-tracking website BoatNerd.com.

Brandenburg, who's from Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, couldn't be reached for comment about newfound viral fame. Give him a high-five if you're hanging out by the docks in Silver Bay.

