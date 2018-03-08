Now, according to a new book, we're learning that Cecil -- "a park lion, well-fed and habituated to people" -- was baited by an elephant carcass, and suffered mightily for "at least 10 hours" before Palmer killed him with a second arrow. For Lion Hearted: The Life and Death of Cecil and the Future of Africa's Iconic Cats, Dr. Andrew Loveridge interviewed staffers, members of the community, and fellow researchers in and around Hwange National Park, Cecil's former home.

Here's part of a Lion Hearted excerpt published last week by National Geographic:

"Cecil suffered incredible cruelty for at least 10 hours, severely wounded and slowly dying. [Tracker] Cornelius [Ncube] recalled hearing the animal 'struggling to breathe.' Clearly, although the wound was severe, the arrow had missed the vital organs or arteries that would have caused rapid blood loss and a relatively quick death. Certainly, the lion was so incapacitated that in all those hours he’d been able to move only 350 meters from the place where he was shot."

Palmer may have avoided using a firearm to put Cecil out of his misery, Loveridge theorizes, since that would make the sizable trophy ineligible for bow-hunting record books. Palmer could have been waiting for Cecil to bleed out from the initial arrow, he suggests.

"When the lion didn’t oblige them, they were presented hours later with the inconvenience of shooting it with another arrow," Loveridge concludes. "If this was the case, Cecil the lion died slowly and painfully to allow a hunter the ultimate vanity of claiming he had killed a huge lion with a bow and arrow."

Palmer, 58, paid $50,000 to illegally hunt Cecil, according to Loveridge. His punishment for lying about it to U.S. investigators? "A fine of less than $3,000 and a year’s probation -- effectively only a slap on the wrist," Loveridge writes. Palmer is still practicing dentistry at River Bluff Dental in Bloomington. The Yelp reviews are not kind.

In a statement, PETA says the Lion Hearted findings "show how backward and cruel it is for the U.S. to reopen its borders to 'trophies' such as the remains of imperiled lions and elephants." Last week, Trump's Fish and Wildlife Service overturned an Obama-era ban on bringing big-game trophies into the U.S. from certain African countries. Tusks, hides, and other animal parts will now be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Lion Hearted is due out April 10.