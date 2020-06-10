Snopes rates that claim as a "mixture" of true and unproven: Though the two both worked security at El Nuevo Rodeo on Lake Street, former owner Maya Santamaria told KSTP even when they'd worked the same nights, the two would've been among "20 or 30" people working on a given night.

Chauvin, a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department before he was fired last month, pulled off-duty shifts at El Nuevo Rodeo for 17 years. Santamaria recalls Chauvin had a quick trigger finger when it came to macing crowds, saying he "always resorted to pulling out his mace and pepper-spraying everybody right away, even when I felt it was unwarranted."

Floyd, who also did security at Conga Latin Bistro, worked at El Nuevo Rodeo for "about a year," according to Santamaria.

"They were working together at the same time, it's just that Chauvin worked outside, and the security guards worked inside," said Santamaria, who sold El Nuevo Rodeo earlier this year. She later told Snopes: "I don't think they knew each other. I think that's a stretch."

Now CBS News has a vastly different story -- if one lacking in detail and certainty -- that says the two had indeed met, and didn't get along.

David Pinney says he worked with both Floyd and Chauvin at El Nuevo Rodeo, and that they'd "bumped heads." As Pinney ("and another person," who remains unnamed) told correspondent Jeff Pegues, Chauvin "took issue" with how much he was paid out one night, and blamed Floyd, who'd merely handed Chauvin his paycheck.

"It's not George's responsibility of what [Chauvin] receives as pay," says Pinney, who adds that he made Chauvin leave the club when the cop's anger turned toward him.

Pinney also told CBS there was tension because of Chauvin "being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons," though he didn't explain how that involved Floyd.

As for Santamaria, she tells Pegues she didn't know of any financial dispute between the two, but she thinks Chauvin was "afraid and intimidated" by black people.

Chauvin is facing one count of second-degree murder and another of second-degree manslaughter. The murder charge accuses Chauvin of causing Floyd's death "without intent," but "while committing or attempting to commit a felony offense."

Watch CBS's story from last night's newscast below.