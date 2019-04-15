As of early 2018, you could find Bregel listed as the "Owner, Strength/Powerlifting Coach, Sports Nutritionist" at Next Level Fitness, a Christian-themed strength training gym based in Farmington.

Bregel was said to have a bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from Concordia College, to have grown up in small-town North Dakota, and "studied Exercise Science, Nutrition, and Pre-Med" at both the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University.

That's not all, folks. Bregel's bio continues:

Experience: Owner of Next Level Fitness; USA Powerlifting Coach; Several years of experience as a Personal Trainer, Sports Nutrition, Group Exercise and Boot Camp Leader at Anytime Fitness, Maximum Performance & Fitness, YMCA, & Elements Fitness; Also experienced with online personal training and nutrition.

About Me: I grew up in Carrington, ND, where I played Volleyball, Softball, and Pole Vaulted on the Track & Field team. I tried hard to be a runner, but I found too much of a passion in the weight room. That passion, along with strength through Christ (Philippians 4:13), has led me to become an Elite National Level USAPL Powerlifter, and a gym owner, and, at one point, an NPC Women's Physique Competitor.

Fun Facts: I have competed at USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals, the Arnold Sports Festival, and USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals. I currently hold 5 State Powerlifting Records in Squat: 255 pounds, Bench: 155 pounds, Deadlift: 320 pounds, Total: 725 pounds, at a bodyweight of 106 pounds. I also like to garden (vegetables/fruit), camp, foster rescue kittens and cats, hunt, fish, cheer for the Vikings, and spend my spare time with family, friends, and my three cats.

About those bolded last few words. Bregel in fact came to possess many, many more cats than three. In total, she obtained 144 from the Animal Humane Society and kept them at the Farmington-area house she rented. Evidently not all the cats appreciated being "rescued": When authorities searched the home last spring, 64 of them were dead. Another 40 were said to have been "neglected."

The findings led to a slew of criminal charges against Bregel, who pleaded guilty to 13 counts of "mistreatment of animals," according to the Pioneer Press. For this, Bregel will get a couple years probation, a couple hundred hours of commmunity service, and three months on an ankle bracelet and house arrest. She's also barred from owning any animals, and must undergo a psychological evaluation.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom called Bregel's treatment of animals (the home also contained several dogs and a pig, which was reputed to run loose outside) "unconscionable," but a judge felt the three days she served in jail was sufficient punishment.

The house Bregel and these animals lived -- and, in dozens of cases, died -- has been condemned.

Bregel's beloved Bible verse of Philipians 4:13, for the uninitiated, reads: "I can do everything through him who gives me strength," an obvious reference to the physical power she achieved through exercise and sports. We bet her cats would care more about the sentence that comes a couple lines up form that one -- "I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty." -- while Bregel herself might consider spending some time thinking about the one that comes immediately after it: "Yet it was good of you to share in my troubles."