Calm down: MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell isn't running for office (yet)

Lindell, known mostly for hugging his patented pillows and getting slapped with lawsuits for misleading the public, riled up political speculators during an interview on the Sara Carter Show last week. After he criticized Congresswoman Omar for supposedly “letting down the people of Minnesota,” Carter asked Lindell if he would ever consider running for office.

“I’ve been asked that a million times, and, you know what, if I prayed about it and God had me go in that direction, I would do it in a heartbeat,” he said. He also vowed to turn Minnesota from blue to red over the next year-and-a-half.

Cue excited articles on websites like LifeNews (a pro-life news blog), LifeSite (yet another pro-life news blog), and magAMedia (exactly what it sounds like) about Lindell potentially challenging Omar.

magAMedia piece called Lindell a “superior American patriot” and praised him for potentially putting himself out there. “If Americans can take back Minnesota, we can all rest a little easier.”

It turns out they all spoke a little too soon. Lindell set the record straight with Fox and Friends. When the hosts asked him if he would indeed run, he answered, “Not at this time.”

“I was kind of taken all out of context,” he said. “But I did say if the Lord wanted me to run, I would run.”

Lindell went on to say he would “love” to take a crack at running for office, but he’s loathe to give up the “platform” he has now. (In all fairness, it’s a platform big enough to allow him to be a part of a massive pillow fight in U.S. Bank Stadium and say this deeply weird prayer.) Instead, he’s focusing on helping President Donald Trump turn Minnesota “completely red.”

