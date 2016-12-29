Brooklyn Center cop to suspect: 'I'll put two in the back of your head if you move again'

In a video initially posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, an unnamed officer is seen ordering a suspect to get down on the ground in a Brooklyn Center parking lot. From a white minivan the suspect exits and lays down ASAP. The officer continues to holler and tells him not to move.

This is when the episode turns public relations ugly.

"Don't reach for anything!" the officer yells. "You want to get shot?"

The distance from where the footage was taken makes it difficult to tell if the suspect heeded or was making furtive movements.

"I'll put two in the back of your head if you move again," says the officer. "You understand me?"

Messages left for Brooklyn Center police Wednesday afternoon weren't immediately returned.

The department did post a statement on Facebook earlier today.

According to Chief Tim Gannon, a tense encounter began between the officer and a suspect wanted for an unidentified crime.

"The suspect was wanted in a crime and was actively evading law enforcement. While the use of a forceful command may be necessary to ensure the safety of both the person being given the command and the officer, threatening language is never appropriate or acceptable," said Gannon. "We take all matters of conduct by our officers seriously."

The incident videoed by a private citizen was also captured by the officer's in-car recording system. Brooklyn PD say the incident is currently under review.