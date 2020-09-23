A three-car garage and three vehicles inside were destroyed, and firefighters saved "three dogs and five puppies" from inside the home itself, which suffered "minor damage," according to a release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

The people who lived there said they had a "fairly large 'Trump 2020' sign," which was destroyed, while messages were spray-painted onto the garage that burned: "BLM," short for Black Lives Matter, "Biden 2020," and the anarchist "A" logo.

The TC Crime Watch account tweeted a screenshot of a Facebook post apparently from the occupants, who photographed the blaze, and offered a short narrative of their experience.

"This morning, at 3:48 a.m., our house was targeted by BLM/Antifa. We woke up to a large explosion, and saw that our camper was on fire, along with both of Dennis's trucks, his garage, and our entire backyard. Thank God our main house is safe. We are safe. Our children are safe."

The post went on to thank firefighters for their help getting the family and their dogs out of the house, before ending: "Thank you God we are alive and safe, and pray that justice is served."

A Brooklyn Center resident says their house was targeted by “BLM/Antifa” this morning and a camper, trucks and garage were set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/GK6nuHXRXO — TC Crime Watch (@TCCrimeWatch) September 23, 2020

To that end, local authorities in Brooklyn Center are working with fire and crime investigators from Hennepin County, the Minnesota State Fire Marshall Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). A reward of $5,000 from the Minnesota Arson Reward Project is available for information that leads to the identification of who is responsible for the fire; those tips can be called in to 1-800-723-2020.