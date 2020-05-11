Broken window found at north Minneapolis mosque fire

The fire at Tawfiq Islamic Center caused "minimal damage," which reports the blaze was put out before expanding beyond the mosque's entryway. Images from the TV station show the building marked off by caution tape with neighbors gathered around to take in the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted her condolences to mosque members on Monday, and asserted the building had been targeted in a religious attack.

My heart goes out to the congregants of the Tawfiq Islamic Center in North Minneapolis, which was damaged in a fire last night.



Hate crimes have been on the rise in our state.



State and federal officials must fully investigate whether this was an act of arson. https://t.co/S6g2kVjBWM — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 11, 2020

The mosque is on the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue North, across the street from Fairview Park in the Hawthorne neigborhood. Tawfiq, which has another mosque in the Seward neighborhood, says on its website it is the oldest and largest community of Oromo Muslims in North America.

The Oromo are an ethnic group hailing from Ethiopia, where they are the largest single ethinc group, while thousands (and as many as 40,000, by some estimates) now live in Minnesota.

First founded in 2004, Taqfiq Islamic Center caters to "over a thousand families," according to its website, and "tens of thousands" more through its Oromia Islamic Television.