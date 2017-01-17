First came the news that Broadway singer Jennifer Holiday wouldn't be singing there, after she'd learned her gay and lesbian fans were by and large not Trump supporters.

Then yesterday, a Bruce Springsteen cover band decided they, too, had too much of a reputation at stake to get involved.

On the more officious and meaningful side of the ledger, civil rights movement icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, said he would not attend the Friday ceremony because he considers Trump an "illegitimate" president due to Russian interference in the election.

Lewis' announcement set off an avalanche of similar statements, including one from DFL U.S. Rep. (and would-be Democratic National Committee chairman) Keith Ellison; as of Monday, 44 members of Congress said they wouldn't attend Trump's inauguration.

But you know who could? You.

That's right, if you've got $500, nothing to do on Friday, and a desire to touch the hem of Trump's garment -- or, more likely, be touched by someone else unexpectedly -- we've got a Craigslist ad you cannot refuse because your capacity to refuse a great deal is reduced to nil when -- c'mon, sweetheart --we're talking about "a star" here.

The post offering a "ticket to Trump inauguration" was published to the Minneapolis Craigslist page on Monday, and the (very blurry!) image included does indeed look like a pair of authentic passes to the all-day party in the name of re-greatening America.

Caveats, according to the ad:

Must be a "proud American"

Must hold hands with the ticket holder

Must know words to Jackie Evancho songs, specifically, the "smash hits"

Must be into fun party drugs, like Cialis

Must chew tobacco

Must have been a surprisingly big (but still secretive) fan of Brokeback Mountain

Must love Trump, 'Murrica, and public displays of affection for both of them and whoever brought you to a big fancy event

Read the full ad below.

Some will doubt the ad's authenticity, but it's been online for almost 24 whole hours now, which in Trump's America makes this as good as a golden ticket.