We've found something much, much harder to do than hit the ball over the wall.

These days everyone and their nephew can hit a home run. Why, even middle infielders, guys like the Minnesota Twins' Brian Dozier, can crank 'em out at a rate of 25-a-year.

In his lead-off at bat in Wednesday afternoon's game at Target Field, Dozier thought he'd hit his eighth dinger of this season. Everyone did.

"Tie game!" Twins announcer Dick Bremer stated, confidently, on the Fox Sports North broadcast. Dozier's solo homer would've brought Minnesota even, 1-1, with the visiting Detroit Tigers.

But he spoke too soon. Instead of clearing the wall, the ball Dozier hit went... well, just look at this.

Dozier did make it around the base paths off a single from Eddie Rosario, a couple batters later, but that was Minnesota's only run of the inning -- or the game, which ended 4-1, Detroit.

How much of today's loss can be blamed on Dozier's freak near-home run, which robbed Minnesota of early-game momentum just a split-second after they thought they had it? All of it. 100 percent.

The home ballpark loss drops Minnesota to 21-24, a game and a half back of the division-leading Cleveland Racist Team Names. Minnesota plays next in Seattle on Friday night.