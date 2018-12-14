Especially if you're a Minnesotan, or a resident of any corner of the Upper Midwest, and enjoy either dropping a line in freshwater on occasion -- or simply feasting on someone else's work on the water.

Last week we learned how wolf packs roam. Turns out they move around a lot, not unlike some members of their distant and rather demanding mammalian cousin, the human being. There are about 68,000 of these puppies runnin' around in one area of northern Minnesota, per University of Minnesota and Voyageurs National Park researchers.

As you can just about imagine, all that walking leaves you with something of an appetite.

And what better way to sate one's burning hunger in northern Minnesota than eyeing the water from the shore and, when the time is right, getting your feet a little wet? Wolves know what's up. Fish is really high-quality protein, and is also high in healthy fats. They're small, and their small minds and predictable routines make them fairly easy to catch.

Just watch this video below. If it doesn't convince you wolves should be granted full citizenship (including voting rights) in Minnesota, we don't know what will. Note how the act is less like the "wait for it with a gaping maw" trap grizzlies run on salmon, and more like the "wait for my moment with cunning and sharp objects" of a loon. That's our state bird, the loon.

Based on this video, maybe the wolf should be our official state mascot. Maybe it already is?

We at City Pages are happy to know our wolf population is joining the rest of us in dining out on the state's many, many fish. We'd tell these wolves to try deep-frying it... but from the looks of it, maybe it's us who oughta be taking our cues from furry friends.