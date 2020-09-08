Brave TikTok lady survives Walmart in 'downtown Minneapolis'

Pictured above is a TikTok user who posts under the name "sarahevans1994" or "ladysarahelizabeth," curating an account that alternates between inane wife-and-mommy vlogging and troll-y conservative clips.

Here she is eating cookies with a man whose haircut should be brought to the attention of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Here she tells the story of how she was "almost assaulted for wearing a MAGA hat" by a "very large African American man" in Duluth.

Here's one of her proudly flouting the statewide mandate to wear a mask inside a business -- a Trader Joe's specifically -- where she says she and her companion "got a lot of dirty stares."

It's a familiar frame in modern conservative discourse: do something that offends people, like wearing a hat that honors a racist president, or refusing to wear a mask during a pandemic, wait for judgment, then act like the truly persecuted people in this cruel world are dipshits like you.

A few weeks ago, ladysarahelizabeth published a masterpiece of the white conservative victimhood genre. It's got everything: an invented threat of violent progressives, a provably inaccurate narrative, unnecessary drama, and an annoying soundtrack.

As noted in comments there, and on Twitter, there is not a Walmart in downtown Minneapolis -- or anywhere else in the city -- and the only element of danger seen here is posed by this idiot's refusal to wear a mask.

"I'd be right there beside you in my shirt and MAGA hat," one guy commented.

"Thanks!" Sarah replies. "I need the backup, it was scary."

(Yep, sure looks like it.)

One commenter says she's "embarassed for you," and her "pretending to be oppressed while the BLM movement is occurring."

"Girl," TikTok lady writes back, "try wearing a trump [sic] shirt, then you will know true oppression."

When you reply to the comments on your own TikTok post, the app labels you as "Creator" -- an apt term, in this situation. Invented victimhood's easy. This chick dreamed up a whole Walmart.