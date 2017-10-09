Bob Ivers' candidacy doesn't mean Hopkins is full of racist inbreds, but...
Reader Tammy Bondhus Morimoto responds to Hopkins mayor candidate: Light rail would bring 'trash' from 'Welfareapolis' [Video]:
Reading the article made me real disappointed in the town of Hopkins, but there are people like him in every town. We can't judge the entire town based on one nutjob who wants to be mayor. It's not like he actually won the election and was chosen by the people of Hopkins to represent them.
On the other hand, if he ever did win the election to be mayor, it would be a sign that Hopkins is turning into a wasteland of white trash bigots.
Let's hope that doesn't happen. What can the city of Hopkins do to keep undesireable elements like Ivers from multipying in their town?
Comments
Related
- Mayor Betsy Hodges left Minneapolis for L.A. days after Justine Damond shooting
- Minneapolis tax official sues Mayor Betsy Hodges for late budget proposal
- Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges' campaign staff quits en masse
- Politics may not get Minnesotans out to vote, but beer and sausage might
- Hopkins mayor candidate: Light rail would bring 'trash' from 'Welfareapolis' [VIDEO]
More from News
Sponsor Content