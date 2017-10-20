Bloomington mosque bombed in August broken into, vandalized

News of the vandalism and "attempted burglary" was publicized Friday morning in a statement from the Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) Minnesota chapter.

The same mosque was bombed back in August, in what Gov. Mark Dayton called "terrorism," though cartoon villains and local conspiracists suspected a possible "false flag" operation.

Earlier this week, the mosque released footage of the moment the explosive went off to KSTP, and Mohammed Omar, executive director of Dar Al Farooq, told the station he'd recently met with FBI agents for an update on the bombing investigation.

Omar told the station investigators had shown him an image of a "person of interest" in the case, describing a "white male" who appeared to be "middle aged, or possibly older."

No such description is forthcoming from the break-in. The two people involved broke in around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning wearing masks and gloves, according to CAIR MN, describing what was captured on the mosque's internal camera system. The burglars moved around the building, "breaking windows and entering different offices."

The CAIR release asks anyone with knowledge of the break-in to contact Bloomington Police.

As for the August bombing, the FBI has offered a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of "subject(s) responsible for the explosion."