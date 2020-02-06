comScore
'Blood' dripping into Minneapolis apartment goes viral

Thursday, February 6, 2020 by Mike Mullen in News
Photo and video of a dark substance dripping down an apartment wall went viral Wednesday.

The most talked-about Minneapolis apartment in town, as far as Twitter is concerned, is not available for rent and is currently under quarantine.

This is about as much as can be established from a series of tweets that appeared Wednesday afternoon and rapidly went viral. As the story is told by users Evin Schultz (who tweets from @piggyazalea) and "aj" (@daddyallenjoel), they'd noticed a dark substance had dripped from the ceiling and down the wall of their bathroom without explanation.

Around the same time, they detected a foul smell. A building maintenance man was summoned.

The resulting tweets tell the rest of the story, from their perspective.

 

 

 


Some responses cast doubt on the story, inspiring further tweets showing Minneapolis Police and Hennepin County vehicles parked outside, and the upstairs apartment sealed-off.

A tweet from Evin Schultz this morning hints we'll learn more via "story time" around noon today.


@daddyallenjoel didn't respond to a request for more information, though subsequent posts indicate he recognizes the possibilities of getting 30,000-plus retweets.

 

