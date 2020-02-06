'Blood' dripping into Minneapolis apartment goes viral

This is about as much as can be established from a series of tweets that appeared Wednesday afternoon and rapidly went viral. As the story is told by users Evin Schultz (who tweets from @piggyazalea) and "aj" (@daddyallenjoel), they'd noticed a dark substance had dripped from the ceiling and down the wall of their bathroom without explanation.

Around the same time, they detected a foul smell. A building maintenance man was summoned.

The resulting tweets tell the rest of the story, from their perspective.

My apartment has smelt horrible recently and I just found out the guy living above me has been dead for over a week...and before you ask, his body was just discovered after his blood leaked down the ceiling into our apartment this morning pic.twitter.com/xikb9eH4XJ — aj (@daddyallenjoel) February 5, 2020

Update: the tenant above me died, I repeat DIED 2 weeks ago and it. Was. His. blood!!!! pic.twitter.com/epnjKUZKME — Evin Schultz (@piggyyazalea) February 5, 2020

Holy fuck this tweet blew up... all I really know of the situation is the man upstairs died in his sleep. His body decomposed and somehow managed to seep into our apartment. We’ve head leaking in our bathroom so when we saw this we called maintenance immediately. — aj (@daddyallenjoel) February 6, 2020

Maintenance stopped by and had no idea what the hell it could be. He wiped off a little on the wall to examine it and still really couldn’t determine anything. He went upstairs into the apartment above to see if they had the same problem and that’s when the body got discovered — aj (@daddyallenjoel) February 6, 2020



Some responses cast doubt on the story, inspiring further tweets showing Minneapolis Police and Hennepin County vehicles parked outside, and the upstairs apartment sealed-off.

Outside my apt window. The medical examiner, police and the stretcher. Who makes this shit up y’all? pic.twitter.com/01jffO7Ydi — lailahreynolds (@lailahreynolds1) February 6, 2020

A tweet from Evin Schultz this morning hints we'll learn more via "story time" around noon today.

Story time at 12C — Evin Schultz (@piggyyazalea) February 6, 2020



@daddyallenjoel didn't respond to a request for more information, though subsequent posts indicate he recognizes the possibilities of getting 30,000-plus retweets.

Hello to the 500+ followers I gained today tell me I’m pretty pic.twitter.com/JBeS6EfG6K — aj (@daddyallenjoel) February 6, 2020