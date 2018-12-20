Blake Griffin looked really, really angry at stupid, stupid Target Center heckler [VIDEO]

Equally obvious to everyone but one man: Blake Griffin ain't nuthin ta fuck with, neither. Seriously, try picking 10 (active) basketball players you really, really don't want to fight:

Andre Drummond (dude plays angry every night)

DeAndre Jordan (same!)

Boban (an actual giant, and with hands the size of the Serbian national flag, unfurled)

Steven Adams, about whom Jimmy Butler once said "he hit me with one screen today, and I thought my life was over.”

Jimmy Butler himself

Chris Paul (he'd punch you in the balls, like he does everyone else)

Draymond Green (he'd kick you in the balls, like he does everyone else)

Uh, Lebron James? (even if, for some reason, you were winning this hypoethical fight [you're not!] Lebron would take a bunch of blows, and outlast you, and then you'd be ... in trouble)

Russel Westbrook (he'd probably literally pick you up and dunk you through the hoop!)

...let's see, how many is that? Nine? We leave anyone out? Is there room for Blake Griffin on that list?

There probably should be, after last night's encounter between Blake and a Timberwolves fan who, inexplicably, found it a good idea to yell stuff out at a tall man with big shoulders and fast hands. And a calm demeanor, generally, but a penchant for finishing fiercely, right over the top of people. Even people who are bigger than him!

Could Blake beat Giannis Antetokounmpo in a fight, thus cracking that top 10 list above? Maybe, maybe not. But we know one thing: If someone comes walking toward you looking like this and yelling, "You wanna fuck with me?" the answer is no.

And you should treat your ejection from the Target Center not as an occasion to celebrate and wave to the crowd, as this asshole does, but as a chance to thank your lucky fucking stars a Detroit Pistons employee got in the way before Blake fucking Griffin came running into the stands to shut your ass up for good.

Griffin finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, four assists, a block, four fouls, and an overtime victory, and if he gained even the slightest motivation from this dude yelling at him, this dumbass fan owes an apology to both Blake Griffin and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dude? Next time? Stay home.