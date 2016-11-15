Blair Walsh gets cut, and the Twitter jokers pile on

A couple months ago, after Walsh missed kicks during a Vikings game -- a win! -- against the Carolina Panthers, someone took out a Craigslist ad looking to hire a new kicker for the team.

That was a one-off, but each weekend, Walsh's issues converting makeable field goals and extra point attempts became a Sunday afternoon circle joke-off for Minnesota fans on Twitter. Now that Walsh is off the team, a bunch of people felt the need to kick a kicker when he's down.

Here's the infamous clip of Walsh missing what would've been the game winner against he Seattle Seahawks in last season's playoffs.

A quick reminder why the Vikings released Blair Walsh today. https://t.co/7lTWeP0HZo — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) November 15, 2016



Other people tried to take Walsh's recent ineptitude and apply it to other aspects of his life. Haha!

If you see a homeless Blair Walsh on the street just stay 30 yards away. He won't be able to reach you there. — Sam (@Earllllllllll) November 15, 2016

THIS JUST IN: After getting cut by Vikings, Blair Walsh misses the door wide left on his way out pic.twitter.com/HEqMl3qu87 — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 15, 2016

These are plays on words.

Poor Blair Walsh. You will be "missed"...get it? — Papa Bear™ (@RyanMcBain) November 15, 2016

The Minnesota Vikings cut Blair Walsh. He probably missed the phone call though. — SavageRobs (@SamRobs22) November 15, 2016

This is not a real Blair Walsh quote.

Blair Walsh on being released by Vikings: pic.twitter.com/xBgUnpsmUh — Faux NFL Network™ (@FauxNFLnetwork) November 15, 2016

Some people made political jokes. Nice and topical. They will be hired by Saturday Night Live by Friday.

First Hillary & now Blair Walsh.. What a week. Apparently being wide left means U are on your way out of a job! #CouldntResist #LeftProblems — Phill Drobnick (@CoachPhill) November 15, 2016

One week with Trump as our president and Blair Walsh is gone�� #makethevikingsgreatagain — Dave Weiner™ (@DavidWeiner2) November 15, 2016

Here's someone who was looking forward to a bad Thanksgiving. Hey, don't worry pal, there's still time. Try bringing up politics?

I was really, really looking forward to Blair Walsh ruining my family's Thanksgiving meal. Dammit. — Kole Faragher (@kolefaragher) November 15, 2016

Here's a GIF-based joke at Walsh's expense. In Portuguese!

"Com 8 chutes errados nesta temporada (4 FGs e 4 XPs), o Kicker @BlairWalsh3 foi dispensado pelo @Vikings." pic.twitter.com/2fRvcwbIGI — Jessica (@HeyJessMayara) November 15, 2016

Some people made jokes about kickers in movies.

The kicker from The Comeback would of been Better then Blair Walsh! �� #NotMyKicker https://t.co/d3JE3pHodu — Savage (@TheRealSavage0) November 15, 2016

Per source: Vikings sign 2 time NCAA record holding kicker, Ray Finkle to replace Blair Walsh https://t.co/WJhkUGz12Y — zorzilla (@Z0RZILLA) November 15, 2016

A lot of people were waiting on one last burn from comedian Nick Swardson, a regular tweeter about Walsh's troubles. Swardson, a Minnesota native and a huge Vikings fan, took the high road.

Let me just say that I don't know Blair Walsh. I have nothing against him as a dude. I wish him the best. �� — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) November 15, 2016

And, because Twitter's Twitter, some guys felt the need to take their jokes direct to Walsh.

Might wanna update your profile to former Minnesota Viking @BlairWalsh3 — Buck (@Jack_Buck08) November 15, 2016

@BlairWalsh3 how does it feel to not be a choke artist anymore? At least on the Vikings. Get paid millions to make a field goal and can't������ — Brett (@TheGameBoxxx) November 15, 2016

A quick perusal of the people writing directly to Walsh finds the vast majority of Vikings fans are taking his exit gracefully, thanking him for years of a good attitude -- and a bunch of made kicks -- and wishing him good luck in the future.

More than one person has wondered how that future might somehow come back to haunt Minnesota. After all, no one thinks it's Blair Walsh that's cursed...