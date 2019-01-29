Bill would make Minnesota's official state dog the Labrador Retriever

A bill will be introduced today at the Capitol to make the Labrador retriever the official dog breed of Minnesota. It was all outlined at a 10 a.m. “press pawference” led by Breezy Point Senator Carrie Ruud and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt. Joining them were stars of Minnesota Bound: Raven the Labrador and Ron Schara the human being.

The bill is named “Raven’s Bill” after Schara’s famous hunting and fishing pup. Labs were originally bred as a sporting dog, so their thick fur and ever-so-chonky physiques make them perfect for Minnesota’s bevy of outdoor activities.

But there was also a third guest there to make a case for the Lab as Minnesota’s state dog: Tom Coleman, the executive director of Pawsitivity Service Dogs. Labs aren’t just Minnesota outdoorsy -- they’re Minnesota nice. Their sweet temperaments and enthusiasm for simple tasks like fetching and carrying make them wonderful service dogs.

Of course, not every bid for a state symbol has been a huge success -- the Northern leopard frog failed to become the state amphibian, and the Tilt-A-Whirl took a swing and a miss at becoming the state amusement ride (you can learn more about our other state losers here). We’ll see if Raven and her kin can do better.