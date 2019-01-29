comScore
Bill would make Minnesota's official state dog the Labrador Retriever

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 by Hannah Jones in News
If you had to pick the most Minnesotan dog around, you could do worse than one of these good, good boys.

Star Tribune

Amid questions of legality, justice, and how best to forge a path to a brighter future for our state, the Minnesota legislature is trying to answer one especially important query: Who’s a good boy?

A bill will be introduced today at the Capitol to make the Labrador retriever the official dog breed of Minnesota. It was all outlined at a 10 a.m. “press pawference” led by Breezy Point Senator Carrie Ruud and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt. Joining them were stars of Minnesota Bound: Raven the Labrador and Ron Schara the human being.

The bill is named “Raven’s Bill” after Schara’s famous hunting and fishing pup. Labs were originally bred as a sporting dog, so their thick fur and ever-so-chonky physiques make them perfect for Minnesota’s bevy of outdoor activities.

But there was also a third guest there to make a case for the Lab as Minnesota’s state dog: Tom Coleman, the executive director of Pawsitivity Service Dogs. Labs aren’t just Minnesota outdoorsy -- they’re Minnesota nice. Their sweet temperaments and enthusiasm for simple tasks like fetching and carrying make them wonderful service dogs.

Of course, not every bid for a state symbol has been a huge success -- the Northern leopard frog failed to become the state amphibian, and the Tilt-A-Whirl took a swing and a miss at becoming the state amusement ride (you can learn more about our other state losers here). We’ll see if Raven and her kin can do better.

