Bill Kristol, oft-wrong conservative troll: 'Civilized cities' to play Super Bowl 'in the middle of nowhere'

Kristol, the editor of the conservative Weekly Standard and a former regular Fox News contributor, has spent a career enabling the feeble-minded (Dan Quayle, Sarah Palin), the bigoted (Mike Huckabee, William F. Buckley), and the morally bankrupt (Dick Cheney, insurance companies, rapists).

Liberals are supposed to admire him for his courage, though, because he boldly struck out against frontunning candidate (and now President) Trump, which is sort of like giving a dog a treat because it has momentarily stopped licking its butthole.

On Sunday night, after a certain sporting event most of Minnesota is pretending didn't happen, Kristol loosed a classically awful hot take from his Twitter account. Later, he retweeted someone who pointed out Kristol "was obviously trolling with this tweet."

Which, firstly: Is that what the world (and more specifically, Minnesotans) needed last night?

And secondly: OK, but how do you explain almost everything else Kristol has ever said?

Kristol's bad take (and a few of the choice responses it inspired) can be read below.

Patriots vs. Eagles! What could be better than an Acela Super Bowl? Too bad the game itself is being played in the middle of nowhere, but at least two civilized cities are represented! — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 22, 2018

fuck off — kyle matteson (@solace) January 22, 2018

IDK about calling Philly civilized... they had to grease the light poles to prevent moronary... Dubious to see if it works. — Milissa Wood (@DizziChick25) January 22, 2018

Eh, I lived on both the east coast and Minnesota and I’m glad I chose MN as my permanent home. Let these people think Minnesota is the middle of nowhere... we don’t want neighbors like that anyway #MinnesotaNice #KeepRudeAndClasslessPeopleOut — Lizzy U (@lizzles1) January 22, 2018

Wow. I remember you from when you were relevant. — Mike Franklin (@M_A_Franklin) January 22, 2018

Bill exactly 0 people want you to come here lol — Twin Cities DSA 🌹 (@TwinCitiesDSA) January 22, 2018

Bill do you remember when your dad got you every position you've ever held and then you stoked one of the greatest foreign policy disasters in American history — Billy Badposts (@BillEShirey) January 22, 2018