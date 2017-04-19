Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Talk of the Town
Movers and shakers. Pro athletes. Radio and TV personalities. Social-media mavens. These are the representatives -- ambassadors, if you will -- of the Twin Cities. When the headlines are great, these are the people, places, and things that make them so.
Best Sports Team: Gophers women’s hockey team
Best Coach: Brady Starkey
Best Wild Player: Mikael Granlund
Best Timberwolves Player: Karl-Anthony Towns
Best Vikings Player: Linval Joseph
Best Twins Player: Brian Dozier
Best Lynx Player: Maya Moore
Best College Athlete: Kelly Pannek
Best Sports Fan: Obadiah Gamble
Best Sports Highlight: Gwen Jorgensen
Best Sports Writer: Michael Russo
Best Sports Talk Radio Host: Cory Cove
Best Sportscaster: Tom Reid
Best TV Newsperson:Jana Shortal
Best Columnist: Lee Schafer
Best TV Station: TPT
Best Radio Station: MPR News
Best Radio Personality: Matt McNeil
Best Podcast: In the Dark
Best Website: Streets.MN
Best Commercial: Kinetico Water Softeners
Best instagram: @exploreminnesota
Best Tweeter: Kyle Matteson (@solace)
Best Viral Video: Grow Food by Appetite for Change
Best star in the making: Halima Aden
Best Politician: Gov. Mark Dayton
Best Hipster Trend: The Discovery of the Razor
Best Landmark: Turnblad Mansion
Best Place to People-Watch: First Avenue’s Halloween Dance Party
Best Dressed: Emily Eaton
Best Construction Project: Vintage on Selby
Best Parking Lot: Victory Ramp
Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird: Attempting the Zipper Merge
Best Road: Ayd Mill Road
Best Suburb: South St. Paul
Best Sign of Spring: Kids Flocking to Como Park Zoo
