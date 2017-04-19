City Pages

Best of the Twin Cities 2017: Talk of the Town

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in News
Movers and shakers. Pro athletes. Radio and TV personalities. Social-media mavens. These are the representatives -- ambassadors, if you will -- of the Twin Cities. When the headlines are great, these are the people, places, and things that make them so.

Best Sports Team: Gophers women’s hockey team

Best Coach: Brady Starkey

Best Wild Player: Mikael Granlund

Best Timberwolves Player: Karl-Anthony Towns

Best Vikings Player: Linval Joseph

Best Twins Player: Brian Dozier

Best Lynx Player: Maya Moore

Best College Athlete: Kelly Pannek

Best Sports Fan: Obadiah Gamble

Best Sports Highlight: Gwen Jorgensen

Best Sports Writer: Michael Russo

Best Sports Talk Radio Host: Cory Cove

Best Sportscaster: Tom Reid

Best TV Newsperson:Jana Shortal

Best Columnist: Lee Schafer

Best TV Station: TPT

Best Radio Station: MPR News

Best Radio Personality: Matt McNeil

Best Podcast: In the Dark

Best Website: Streets.MN

Best Commercial: Kinetico Water Softeners

Best instagram: @exploreminnesota

Best Tweeter: Kyle Matteson (@solace)

Best Viral Video: Grow Food by Appetite for Change

Best star in the making: Halima Aden

Best Politician: Gov. Mark Dayton

Best Hipster Trend: The Discovery of the Razor

Best Landmark: Turnblad Mansion

Best Place to People-Watch: First Avenue’s Halloween Dance Party

Best Dressed: Emily Eaton

Best Construction Project: Vintage on Selby

Best Parking Lot: Victory Ramp

Best Way to Get Flipped the Bird: Attempting the Zipper Merge

Best Road: Ayd Mill Road

Best Suburb: South St. Paul

Best Sign of Spring: Kids Flocking to Como Park Zoo

