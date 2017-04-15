Best Hangover Cure

Conventional wisdom has us consuming grease and more booze when we awaken with regrets after a night of debauchery. In fact, the last thing your ravaged constitution needs is more abuse. Instead, hydrate with refreshing chilled tea, inoculated with live bacteria and probiotics. Down a glass (or a bottle) of kombucha and you can practically feel the little buggers going to work on your burbling gut. We’re not claiming any scientific proof, but anecdotal evidence — read: we’re experts on the common hangover — tells us keeping kombucha at your bedside is almost as wise as not overdoing it in the first place. Even better, if you can make it out of the bed, trundle down to Gyst, where they brew the stuff in-house, in keeping with their mission to serve everything that’s fermented and nothing that’s not. You know what else that means: As soon you feel better from all that Kombucha, move to their excellent wine and beer list. At last, a little more abuse is in order.