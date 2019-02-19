Bernie Sanders is running, but doesn't know what Minnesota looks like

When it was over, he dashed off to hobknob with bigwigs at the Humphrey-Mondale dinner, appearing on stage on the same night as the eventual nominee, Hillary Clinton.

Sanders beat Clinton handily in the DFL Caucuses that year, collecting more than 61 percent of the vote in what was essentially a two-person election.

He's running for office again, and might even have a decent chance at winning in this state again in 2018 -- even in a crowded field, and none which includes a popular Minnesotan who tends to win statewide elections by a lot.

All that said, this tweeted video highlighting how much support Bernie's getting nationwide... it's...

Powerful special interests may have the money, but we have the people. Supporters from all 50 states have donated to our unprecedented grassroots campaign. Say you're in: https://t.co/4YhCuNlKEk pic.twitter.com/d32UxxRi9q — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 19, 2019

Minnesota doesn't look like that. This was noted by seasoned local politico and public relations guru Jake Loesch, who tweeted his dissatisfaction.

Will Bernie be campaigning in Minnesota again? Almost undoubtedly. Could his campaign staffers draw this state on a map of the United States? We're not sure. But we're beginning to have our doubts.