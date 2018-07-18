Becoming an X-Gamer: Where to skateboard, in-line skate, and motocross

Skateboarding and Inline Skating

Pay-to-play parks:

3rd Lair Skate Park

This huge facility is great for skateboarders and inline skaters of all skill levels. Open skate hours will set you back $15 ($5 if you’re a member), which grants you access to two huge indoor parks and an outdoor skate area where you can practice moves or practice simply standing up. You can also take group and individual classes, attend workshops and clinics, and sign up for “lock-in” sessions for kids. This is also a good place to try out and purchase gear. 850 Florida Ave. S., Golden Valley, 763-797-5283; www.3rdlair.com.

Familia HQ

Located in northeast Minneapolis, Familia HQ is another place to shop, whether you’re in the market for a Bart Simpson board or just want to pick up some sneakers and tees. There’s also an indoor skatepark where you can practice on ramps, rails, and edges. Open skate will set you back $12, or $6 if you’re a member. 835 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-379-3080; www.familiaskateshop.com.

Overpass Skate Park

Operated by 3rd Lair Skate Park, Overpass is one of the biggest skate parks in the metro area. Here you’ll find a huge street course with piano banks, fun boxes, and kinked rails and staircases, as well as protective helmets and pads for rent. Admission is $6 to $8 (neighborhood discounts available). 100 Washington Ave. S., Hopkins, 763-797-5283; www.hopkinsmn.com.

YMCA Tri-City Skate Park

This facility features a concrete bowl and street-course elements for skateboarders, inline skaters, and freestyle bikes. Individual and group lessons are offered for those who need guidance. Admission ranges from $3 to $5, with season passes and deals available for residents in the area. 7355 York Ave. S., Southdale YMCA, Edina, 952-300-3656.

Free community parks:

Armatage Park

This small neighborhood skatepark has steps and a ramp. 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis, 612-370-4912; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Bottineau Field Park

This Northeast neighborhood park has it all: steps, ramps, rails, tacos, and more. 2000 Second St. NE, Minneapolis, 612-370-4958; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Brackett Community Center and Park

You’ll find a little bit of everything here, from ramps to rails. 2728 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-370-4924; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Brooklyn Park Skate Park

Practice on ramps and rails on 6,000 square feet of concrete. Hours are from 8 a.m. until sunset, seven days a week until it snows. 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, 763-493-8333.

Burnsville Lions Skate Park

This 11,500-square-foot outdoor facility offers fun for skateboarders, scooters, inline skaters, and bikers. It’s open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. 151 Civic Center Pkwy., Burnsville; 952-895-4653; www.burnsville.org/skatepark.

Creekview Community Center

A southwest Minneapolis mini-park. 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-370-4965; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Elliot Park

This humble park has a ramp and a multilevel rail, with downtown views right around the corner. 1000 E. 14th St., Minneapolis, 612-370-4772; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Front Park

You’ll find plenty of places to practice here, with ramps, rails, stairs, and boxes. 485 Stinson St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Maple Grove Skate Plaza

This large outdoor concrete park includes a mini taco, stairs, banks, grind rails, hubba ledges, and a manual pad. 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-6500; maplegrovemn.gov.

Merriam Park Skate Park

Classes and clinics are offered at Merriam Park Community Center. 2000 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, 651-298-5766; www.stpaul.gov.

Morris Park and Recreation Center

This small outdoor park features steps, tacos, ramps, and rails at various heights to practice on. 5531 39th Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-370-4934; www.minneapolisparks.org.

Shakopee Skate Park

This large (and relatively new) park offers ramps, quarter pipes, wedges, planters, grind rails, and more, including both high and low practice areas. 1255 Fuller St. S., Shakopee, 952-233-9500; www.shakopeemn.gov.

Other resources:

The Minnesota Inline Skate Club hosts large outdoor and indoor skate excursions. You can find them at www.skateminnesota.org.

For more information on local skate parks designed by and for skaters, check out City of Skate at www.cityofskate.org.

Motocross

Hurricane Hills Sports Center

This track is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and costs $30 to $40 a vehicle. Onsite camping is also available. 43560 232nd Ave., Mazeppa, 507-843-5154.

Meadow Valley MX

Trails are open every weekend, barring bad weather. Here you’ll find 23 miles of wooded trails open to motorcycles, quads, and side-by-sides. The main track boasts jumps, turns, berms, and soft soil patches. There’s also a peewee track for beginners, and overnight parking is available. Admission is $35 per machine per day ($5 for each additional person riding in the side by side). 29311 Hwy. 60, Millville, 651-345-3591; www.meadowvalleymx.com.

Spring Creek Motocross Park

Also in Millville, Spring Creek hosts a leg of the Pro Nationals each summer. It has tracks for various skill levels, nearby camping, and hosts a variety of events. Admission is $35-$36 per vehicle. 63633 298th Ave., Millville, 507-753-2779; www.springcreekmx.com.