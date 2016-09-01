Beautiful drone video of Minnesota lakes will get you ready for Labor Day Weekend [VIDEO]

See a long break coming, like this coming Labor Day Weekend, and the cleverest of us will sense a chance to luxuriate in an even longer break by taking days off before or after the holiday.

Let's assume you didn't do that. And now you're stuck at work, one of a couple people keeping the whole show running, while half your fellow office-mates are already halfway to somewhere more fun. Bastards.

If that's your situation, then this video is for you. Filmed and uploaded by one Matthew Thornton ("director/actor/photographer and editor"/guy with access to a drone, according to this clip) the video will give Minnesotans a view of the state even the most seasoned in-state tourists won't know: From above, where the water, trees, and the setting sun's interplay with both are all perfectly painted together on one canvas.

Thornton seems like he might be a French person, if his other Youtube uploads are any indication. (They are in French.) If that's right, let us be the first to say merci monsieur, for this lovely little distraction on a morning when it'll serve us well.

Maybe this video predicts the outdoors-y weekend you've got coming up. Maybe you're homebound -- or working! -- the whole weekend anyway, and this is as close you'll get.

Either way, this should help get you through Thursday.

Unless you happen to be watching this while driving up north to hang out in the woods and go swim in one of Minnesota's lakes. In that case, put the phone down, slowly lift your head to look out the window, and just kind of move your eyes around. Nice, isn't it?