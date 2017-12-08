An Anoka County deer, meanwhile, was probably not treated for its injuries after it was hit by one car, sending it airborn and flipping end-over-end... only to come right down on a second car.

That one happened to belong to the aformentioned deputy, whose dashboard camera reported the spectacularly unfortunate moment. If you're a Minnesota driver trying to avoid deer, your odds aren't that great. Ditto for the deer.

But if you're just a cold critter trying to cross the road, and you manage to get hit by two cars in a row, it is just really not your day, deer-wise.

Somehow, this one lived to tell the tale, assuming they do that. If, like the rest of us, deer happen to get their stories from Twitter, they might've seen this one play out on Anoka County Sheriff's spokesman Paul Sommer's account:

Deputy Slightly injured in secondary deer collision. 12-6-17 Briarwood LN NE, East Bethel. pic.twitter.com/D22csF8bNs — Cdr. Paul Sommer (@PIOAnokaSheriff) December 7, 2017

The Deputy in the deer collision had glass fragments in his eyes as a result of the deer crashing through the windshield. The other driver was not injured. 1200 Block Briarwood LN NE, East Bethel — Cdr. Paul Sommer (@PIOAnokaSheriff) December 7, 2017

The patrol car after the deer crash. pic.twitter.com/FLPNTTmLIG — Cdr. Paul Sommer (@PIOAnokaSheriff) December 7, 2017

Oddest fact about the deer crash, the deeer got up and ran away from the scene and was not located. — Cdr. Paul Sommer (@PIOAnokaSheriff) December 7, 2017

Godspeed, you sturdy creature. We'd tell you to seek refuge from this kind of terror out in the woods, but you'd probably just get shot at.

Please, tell the others about about the headlights.