Axe-throwing, Canada's recreational sensation, is coming to Minneapolis

Competitive axe throwing is a thing. And it has a solid following in the Great White North already. Canadians, looking for options beyond hockey to burn energy through feats of aggressive precision, have embraced the sport with the spawning of hundreds of dueling leagues that practice in the indoor axe ranges of Toronto, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

These warehouse-style ranges offer lessons in technique, teaching you to gracefully harness form and muscle memory to sink blade in bullseye -- without lopping off a toe or slicing an ear off a friend. Liability waivers are as gruesomely thorough as you can imagine, but the real thing can’t be that dangerous because most of these places are BYOB -- the axe-swinging and target-slaying done in a haze of hipster brewskis.

It’s fitting then that as the Viking pastime migrates to America, Minneapolis is getting its own range soon.

Mario Zelaya, a backyard hatchet-hurling hobbyist who founded the world’s biggest urban axe throwing club, Bad Axe Throwing, is opening a location at 2505 Kennedy St. NE. on February 2, offering a small hidey hole from Super Bowl mayhem for those more inclined toward mastering their own destructive potential than watching it on TV.

"People are looking for new forms of entertainment that are interactive and completely different," Zelaya said in a news release. "Axe throwing is really a traditional hobby that we've turned into a unique experience. It's perfect to celebrate any occasion, or simply get a group of friends together because anyone of any skill can participate.”