The Indiana State Police found evidence of the president’s latest business venture during a six-day drug sweep in the northern part of the state. After making 129 arrests, police say they confiscated "Trump-shaped ecstasy pills," according to an agency news release.

The pills are similar to Flintstone vitamins, shaped to depict the president’s head with his trademark comb-over and familiar orange hue. The back is stamped with the words “great again,” a take on Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan, which is thought to have a better chance of occurring now that he’s selling drugs.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s new product has been sighted. According to Pill Report, an international ecstasy database, it was first spotted in June of 2017 in Holland. Presidential molly has also seen limited distribution in Nevada and Arizona, in addition to Germany and England.

Analysts suspect Trump is in the beta stages of his operation, conducting what’s known as a “soft opening” to test consumer reaction and remove the kinks from the product release. The effort has received no known marketing, and the president has yet to tweet about the venture.

If history is any guide, Trump will likely target the luxury ecstasy user, such as CEOs hoping to get through yet another meeting on the Akron project, or industrialists who must endure a foursome of insurance executives at a charity golf tournament. Experts believe the country club market is vastly underserved, since most dealers don’t own the kind of yellow pants required to mingle seamlessly.

The Trump Organization has yet to release a full roll-out date, and it remains to be seen when the drugs will reach Minnesota. Since the president has long preferred cheaper manufacturing found overseas, the operation is unlikely to create any new jobs in the state.

Trump’s move is part of a trend involving heads of state leaping into the mood-altering pill trade. North Korea leader Kim Jong-un launched his own ecstasy brand in London as a lead up to the recent summit. Neither product has been rated by Consumer Reports.

