AT&T shows that when big companies go global, the customer be damned

This is the trend of big companies as they go "global." Its cheaper for companies to hire "unskilled" labor overseas and then pick up the slack with fewer people back in the states.

Unfortunately, it tends to burn out the stateside employees, but the company knows there are a lot of people willing to take those jobs when they becomes vacant. It has nothing to do with customer satisfaction or employee satisfaction. It all has to do with stockholder satisfaction.

And because a lot of companies are selling internationally now, they are less willing to bend over backward to create good customer service in the U.S.

