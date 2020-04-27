As if 2020 wasn't enough, Jesse Ventura might run for president

On Monday, former Minnesota govenor Jesse Ventura said he's thinking about jumping into the presidential race as a Green Party candidate.

OK, I've decided I'm going to test the waters. IF I were going to run for president, the GREEN party would be my first choice. I've endorsed the party and I'm testing the waters. #mondaythoughts #MondayMorning #MondayMotivaton #MondayMood — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 27, 2020

To be clear: I haven't filed anything. I authorized a letter of interest that was sent on my behalf to the Greens and I'm testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I'm an independent. I'm not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they're not the solution. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) April 27, 2020

Ventura has regularly floated his return to elective politics, at one point saying he hoped Donald Trump would pick him as a running mate. By 2018, as Ventura told TMZ he might enter this year's race, he said if he did, "Trump will not have a chance."

Ventura's political career resume consists of one four-year stint as mayor of suburban Brookyln Park, and a single term (1999-2003) as Minnesota's governor. The actor and pro wrestler's political legacy largely consists of the shocking fact that he won, period, with less attention paid to what happened while he was in charge.

In hindsight, Ventura's support for gay rights and mass transit holds up pretty well, as does his opposition to the drug war. His bullying of political reporters sounds a lot like the guy he'd be running against for president, and his economic policy looks like a disaster. (Ventura inherited a $4 billion surplus and, just four years later, left Minnesota with a $4.5 billion deficit.)

Here's Ventura speaking to City Pages in October 2016, when Trump winning the presidency looked, to most people, like a remote possibility:

CP: When you watch these [presidential] debates do you regret not running yourself? Ventura: No. Not at all. And I don’t watch the debates. Why would I? The two-party system created this. As long as the lemmings of the country continue to vote for candidates in a two-party system nothing will change. I can’t watch the debates. There’s nothing these candidates could say that would convince me to vote for them. I don’t vote for Democrats or Republicans. They are the problem, not the solution. I lump them together. It’s a two-party dictatorship. And the elections are fixed. I’m happy to be out of it.

And here, for no good reason at all, is a clip from 2004.