That's because another round of I-35W closures is about to grip Minneapolis. From 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the highway will be shut down from Hwy. 62 to I-694 – basically every mile between Richfield and New Brighton.

Complicating matters: A Twins homestand against the Kansas City Royals, the Uptown Art Fair, and Blaine’s 3M Championship PGA tourney (all Friday-Sunday), plus Minnesota United vs. the Seattle Sounders at TCF Bank Stadium (Saturday) and the Lynx vs. the Atlanta Dream at Target Center (Sunday). Click here for detour info.

But, as the ol’ saying goes, when God closes a major roadway, He reopens a bridge running perpendicularly over it. That’s true for the freshly reconstructed 38th Street Bridge. Closed since early March, it’ll reopen Friday evening, MnDOT reports.

Alright folks! Drive, bike, and scoot safely out there. Take us into the weekend, Highwaymen.