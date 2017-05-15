Anti-semitic, anti-Muslim posters were awful art with even worse message
Reader Amy Vince responds to Anti-Semitic and Islamophobic signs pasted on poles near Lake of the Isles:
It isn't the sign itself that is the worst part, it's the fact that hateful people are behind it.
Before I clicked on the article, my first impression of the image was different than the full image with the text. Way different.
Aside from the fact that the hand is distorted-looking, from an art perspective alone, it's just bad. This leaves me to wonder what art school dropout has nothing better to do, and what else they have planned.
