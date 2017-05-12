The street sidles Lake of the Isles one block to the west in the Kenwood neighborhood of Minneapolis.

On Thursday, a resident was enjoying the agreeable spring morning when she came upon a disconcerting sight. Affixed to light poles on the northwest side of the lake along a paved trail were anti-Semitic and Islamophobic stickers.

"Fuck Jews" read one. The other had a hand giving the middle finger and the word "Islam" below it.

She summarily took down the stickers and contacted Councilwoman Lisa Goodman, telling her, "I was so shocked. I don’t think I have ever seen anything like that in Minneapolis."

As of late Thursday afternoon, neither the Minneapolis Police Department nor the Park Police had received report of the incident.

At the bottom of the Islamophobic sticker listed a website: tightrope.cc.

"It's not illegal to be white… yet!" reads tightrope's main page.

The site is a one-stop shop for all goodies intolerant, from the "Racist Joke Book" to "White Lives Matter" stickers to KKK hats.

"I represent downtown where there can be many forms of free speech in various venues and I've seen my fair share of hateful and hopeful messages," Goodman tells City Pages. "Given I am Jewish, seeing these messages is hurtful personally, but a reminder of how much work still needs to be done by many to encourage tolerance and respectful dialogue about our differences."