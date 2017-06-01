City Pages

Another explanation for US Internet's seeming redlining: competition

Thursday, June 1, 2017 by City Pages Readers in News
US Internet seems to be skipping poor neighborhoods with its high-speed internet service. But it may be a matter of targeting the most lucrative areas of competition. m01229

Reader Jeff Hoffmann responds to In Minneapolis, US Internet appears to be redlining Powderhorn Park with fiber expansion:

It seems weird that they built out my neighborhood (Standish) which is quite a ways from one of their offices (I guess Tangletown?) if that's their only concern. It's possible maybe they're worried about competition from CenturyLink fibre expansion and trying to target areas where there is less coverage from competitors?

Regardless, redlining is a really loaded term and I think it's irresponsible and unneccesarily inflammatory when you're talking about a company that is being asked to spend a lot of time and money building out infrastructure where there are already two reasonable alternatives (Comcast and CenturyLink) with existing infrastructure in place.

It's not like USI is so much cheaper or better or the only broadband source. It's a third alternative that thrives off customer service and hatred of the other providers. Most parts of the state would be lucky to have a third option. 

 

