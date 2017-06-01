Another explanation for US Internet's seeming redlining: competition

It seems weird that they built out my neighborhood (Standish) which is quite a ways from one of their offices (I guess Tangletown?) if that's their only concern. It's possible maybe they're worried about competition from CenturyLink fibre expansion and trying to target areas where there is less coverage from competitors?

Regardless, redlining is a really loaded term and I think it's irresponsible and unneccesarily inflammatory when you're talking about a company that is being asked to spend a lot of time and money building out infrastructure where there are already two reasonable alternatives (Comcast and CenturyLink) with existing infrastructure in place.

It's not like USI is so much cheaper or better or the only broadband source. It's a third alternative that thrives off customer service and hatred of the other providers. Most parts of the state would be lucky to have a third option.