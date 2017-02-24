Anoka County teenager missing, might have run away to north Minneapolis
Kaylee Moeller has run away from home before, but her foster parents say this is the longest she's ever been gone without so much as telling them where she is.
It's been almost two weeks.
Minneapolis residents, especially those in or around the city's northside, are advised to keep an eye out for the 15-year-old.
Moeller, whose full name is Kaylee Promise Moelller, lives in a foster home in East Bethel, a small suburban town about a half-hour north of the Twin Cities. Moeller was last seen by her foster family on February 11, and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a "vulnerable" teenager.
Here's the full message posted by the sheriff's office on Thursday evening; the cops' for public assistance has since been shared more than 600 times.
