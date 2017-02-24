It's been almost two weeks.

Minneapolis residents, especially those in or around the city's northside, are advised to keep an eye out for the 15-year-old.

Moeller, whose full name is Kaylee Promise Moelller, lives in a foster home in East Bethel, a small suburban town about a half-hour north of the Twin Cities. Moeller was last seen by her foster family on February 11, and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a "vulnerable" teenager.

Here's the full message posted by the sheriff's office on Thursday evening; the cops' for public assistance has since been shared more than 600 times.