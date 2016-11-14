Andrew Wiggins scores 47 points, gets ice water dumped on his head [VIDEO]

At the time, the Minnesota Timberwolves had the Los Angeles Lakers badly beaten. (The Wolves would go on to win 125-99, pushing their record to 3-6 on this young season.) The only thing still up in the air, to speak: Would Wiggins get to 50 points?

Wiggins missed the three-point attempt that would've pushed his score to that mark, but the 47 points was sitll a career high for the Wolves' third-year star forward. Wiggins not only scored a bunch, but did so efficiently, shooting 14-for-21 from the field and 17-for-22 from the free throw line.

His offensive highlights from the game show Wiggins scoring every which way one can: Jump shots, drives to the basket, isolations, moving for the ball, slipping by and through Lakers defenders like subway turnstiles.

Because the Lakers couldn't cool Wiggins down, Zach Lavine took it upon himself after the game, sneaking up behind Wiggins to dump some ice-cold water down through the 21-year-old's mini-fro.

Normally, we'd advise most people to avoid doing this to a 6-foot-7 professional athlete -- unless he just finished playing the game of his life. Then he'll take it in stride.

Wiggins explained that he'd lit the Lakers up on the advice of Wolves head coach Tom Thibodeau, who'd told him to "be more aggressive" after the home loss to the L.A. Clippers Saturday night. Said Wiggins, laughing: "So I said, 'Hey, I'll shoot more.'" Good idea, guys.