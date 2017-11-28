And the most dangerous pedestrian intersections in Minneapolis are...

Cars are dangerous, even if you've got the right of way.

If you're reading this while driving down one of Minneapolis' busy streets, check your mirrors. You may just have contributed to the statistics for the city's most dangerous intersections.

Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue in south Minneapolis has been the most dangerous pedestrian intersection in Minneapolis this past decade, with 24 crashes recorded, according to a new reported prepared by the city. West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue in north Minneapolis ranked second-least-safe, with 23 accidents.

The intersection of Franklin Avenue and Nicollet Ave. in south Minneapolis came in third, at 21 crashes, followed by three intersections on West Lake Street: Hennepin Avenue (20 crashes since 2007), Pillsbury Avenue (17 crashes), and Blaisdell (also 17).

All of the above-mentioned intersections are busy ones, with daily traffic flow above 25,000 vehicles. Among roads less traveled, the intersection of Grant Street and Nicollet Mall stands out: Though fewer than 9,000 cars pass through it daily, 10 walkers have been hit there, giving the downtown junction the worst "crash rate" in the city.

Four of the 20 crashes at Lake and Hennepin resulted in serious injury or death, more than any other intersection, though five other intersections tied with three "major" accidents.

A total of 39 pedestrians were killed in the city from 2007-2016, and another 256 people sustained "incapacitating" injuries from vehicle crashes.

Two-thirds of all vehicle-pedestrian accidents happen at intersections, and the "most common" scenario has the person on foot in the crosswalk at the time of impact. Some 62 percent of crashes are the fault of the driver, as compared to 33 percent blamed on the person walking.

The report suggests slower speed limits, fewer driving lanes, and more left-turn lanes could help curb the rate of pedestrian crashes. A significant percentage of crashes occur when a driver and a pedestrian enter the intersection going the same direction, at which point the driver hooks a left... sweeping directly into crosswalk foot-traffic.

The Minneapolis City Council is scheduled to discuss results of the report on Tuesday afternoon. Council member and Mayor-elect Jacob Frey tells KSTP the dangerous intersections named in the report "need attention," and says here are things we now know we can do to make sure, with more people living and working in the city, that those improvements get made.