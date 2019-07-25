An Inver Grove Heights 'spa' is done in by its customers' reviews

But it was getting plenty of attention on sites like Rub Maps, where discerning customers review services rendered. They described prices, masseuses, and the various sexual activities offered on the menu. When Inver Grove police discovered the consumer feedback in March, the surveillance was on.

Detectives tracked the comings and goings of Xueyan Wang, proprietor. She appeared to be living in the Arbor Pointe strip mall, along with a handful of other women. Wang was also tracked to the airport, where she would squire new employees from their flights from San Francisco and Chicago.

Then police stopped two men after they left the spa, both of whom confessed to paying for sex.

They finally raided the place last week. As far as massages go, it wasn't much for luxury. There were no conventional tables. Only a few beds stacked upon wooden crates on the floor.

One woman from California admitted she paid Wang rent for food and shelter, and that Wang got a 50 percent cut from each client. Yet business appeared to be very good. Detectives found $55,000 in cash.

Despite being open two years, the place hadn't quite mastered the age-old concept of concealing the evidence. Police confiscated a notebook listing various sex acts and their price points.

Xueyan Wang, 40, was charged four felony counts of promoting prostitution and prostitution receiving profit.

