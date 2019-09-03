Alpha News' 'Minnesota Crime' coverage is just as racist as you'd expect

Past "journalism" from the secretive conservative blog, which at present has no advertising aside from a giant banner appealing for donations, includes painting random juvenile delinquency as anti-white racism, running a misleading op-ed about how much immigrants "cost" taxpayers, and another suggesting the white nationalist terrorist bombing of the Bloomington mosque was a "hoax."

If you like your racist politics served up extra stupid, set Alpha News as your homepage and kiss your relationship with accurate information goodbye.

In further upsetting news, literally, Alpha's also taken to covering local crime stories, apparently through a partnership with Minneapolis Crime Watch & Information, a "citizen-powered" news feed.

Just yesterday, Alpha highlighted the disturbing story of an 18-year-old's alleged sexual and violent assault of a 14-year-old girl in Minneapolis.

A north Minneapolis man is accused of strangling and threatening to stab a 14-year-old girl and punching her in the face several times before sexually assaulting her in April, according to a Hennepin County criminal complaint. https://t.co/kpTgWqBAXj — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) September 2, 2019

There's no arguing what's alleged in that story is awful, and traumatic for the victim. But of all the crimes occurring in Minnesota, why would Alpha News pick this one to cover?

If Alpha's looking to keep its audience informed on sex crimes against underage girls, why ignore a recent case in St. Cloud where a 19-year-old confessed to cops he'd assaulted a 12-year-old dozens of times?

And why wasn't Alpha News taken by the frightening case earlier this month when a man who broke into a woman's apartment in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood, seemingly at random, and raped her?

The fact Alpha News ignored those crimes but covered this one yesterday couldn't have anything to do with the alleged assailant's name --Abdifetah Ali Kalif -- and skin color, now could it?

Let's take a look at some recent stories filed under Alpha's "MN Crime" tag.

Notice anything? Here, let's check a few more...

OK, but maybe we're just taking these out of context. After all, accusing someone -- or an entire website worth of people; these seedy crime stories consistently appear without an author byline -- of being racist is cruel -- even crueler than racism itself, if you ask Fox News or that aunt you were hoping not to run into at the State Fair.

Maybe if we just keep clicking through it won't look so bad...

Nope! Still bad!

Since creating the "MN Crime" tag in late April, Alpha News has published 42 stories in that category. And if you're using them as your go-to source for criminal justice news -- pro-tip: don't -- you'd be led to believe that exactly two white Minnesotans have committed crimes this summer: a serial arsonist who burned a car in north Minneapolis, and a woman who embezzled more than half a million dollars from her employer.

If any white Minnesotans have murdered, raped, mugged, burgled, or assaulted anyone since April 30, Alpha News is either unaware or uninterested.

On its "About" page, Alpha brags it "uses advanced social media and online technology platforms to deliver important news programming," and "goes beyond the headlines and focuses on issues of local interest that consistently go unreported." Lofty declarations, and ones we're not sure Alpha News can back up. Scaring white people with stories about brown people behaving badly is one of the oldest journalism tricks in the book. There is one innovation Alpha can lay claim to, it's that when other outlets pull this shit, they at least tell you the name of the racist who wrote it.