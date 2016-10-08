Alondra Cano violated ethics code's 'aspirations' by doxing her critics, Minneapolis City Council rules unanimously

It leaves a permanent black mark on Cano's council record. And it officially buries the issue.

The council determined Cano had "violated the ethical aspirations but not the substantive rules" of the city's ethics code when she deliberately published names, phone numbers, and email addresses of critical constituents last December. Cano was, at that time, expressing support for Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mall of America and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Her critics disagreed. Cano started publishing angry letters she was receiving. The first-term member's supporters rallied to her side. Her fellow council members didn't.

In taking Cano to task, the resolution approved Friday cites four elements of the city's ethics code, including a passage about putting "the public interest ahead of our own personal advancement," and another that says members will "act honestly, fairly, and openly so that others can rely in good faith on our words and actions. We do not engage in or tolerate any act of discrimination, retaliation, harassment or abuse."

The findings represent a rare instance when the council has officially censured one of its own. Not that there's any real consequence.

By concluding that Cano hadn't violated the code's "substantive rule sections," the council closed the door on any possibility that the matter could drag on in a court room.

And it backed away from the recent uncomfortable moment when Cano had threatened to bring up other member's alleged ethical missteps if they pursued the case against her.

Only one council member spoke on the record about the Cano matter during Friday morning's session. Blong Yang, whose Ward 5 covers neighborhoods on the city's north side, said he was having trouble with the fact that Cano appeared to have "no remorse."

Yang, like Cano a freshman on the city council, acknowledge the board didn't "impose discipline" in Cano's case. But he left open another recourse, suggesting "the good folks in Ward 9 will take care of it next year."

That's when Cano will be up for reelection.

She did not respond to requests for comment.