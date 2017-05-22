Alleged drunk motorist makes wrong turn, drives into Lake Calhoun
Late Sunday night, a passerby observed someone slumped over in the driver's seat of an SUV in a parking lot along the eastern edge of Lake Calhoun.
Authorities were contacted. Minneapolis Park Police arrived near the intersection of W. 36th St. and E. Lake Calhoun Parkway a few minutes before 11p.m.
As law enforcement responded to the scene, 25-year-old Ashley Steinhauser attempted to flee, according to police. At the northern edge of the lot, motorists can only make a right turn into the parkway. Steinhauser hung a left and drove her vehicle across the paved foot trail, over the slight embankment, and into the lake.
Park Police officers, with the help of a passerby, pulled Steinhauser from the chilly waters. Her vehicle was eventually pulled from the lake.
According to Hennepin County Jail records, Steinhauser was arrested on probable cause of drunken driving early Monday morning. She remains in custody.
Comments
Related
- Lake Calhoun: The most racist lake in Minnesota?
- 10 Lake Calhoun name changes that don't honor a pro-slavery racist
- A letter from John C. Calhoun to Minneapolis, about this lake of yours
- Lake Calhoun's name? Let's Replacements it
- F-bombs, bullying, and threats are killing summer at Thomas Beach
- Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis's racist lake [Update]
- Cyclist exposes himself at Lake Calhoun, says he was training for naked bike race
- Lake Calhoun gets guerrilla-style name change
Happening Today
More from News
Sponsor Content