Authorities were contacted. Minneapolis Park Police arrived near the intersection of W. 36th St. and E. Lake Calhoun Parkway a few minutes before 11p.m.

As law enforcement responded to the scene, 25-year-old Ashley Steinhauser attempted to flee, according to police. At the northern edge of the lot, motorists can only make a right turn into the parkway. Steinhauser hung a left and drove her vehicle across the paved foot trail, over the slight embankment, and into the lake.

Park Police officers, with the help of a passerby, pulled Steinhauser from the chilly waters. Her vehicle was eventually pulled from the lake.

According to Hennepin County Jail records, Steinhauser was arrested on probable cause of drunken driving early Monday morning. She remains in custody.